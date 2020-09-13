Iran delivers 2nd anti-coronavirus cargo to Kyrgyzstan

The cargo included medical equipment including ventilators, thermometers and pulse oximeters, PCR tests and kits for EIA tests.

As reported, the humanitarian aid was provided due to the request of the Kyrgyz side.

High ranking Kyrgyz officials such as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nurlan Abdurahmanov and Iranian Ambassador to the country Saeed Kharrazi attended the ceremony.

The Kyrgyz officials hailed Iran's assistance. They noted that Iran's assistance will certainly have a positive impact on the development of relations between the two countries in various fields, especially in the health sector.

The Iranian envoy, for his part, said that all the products delivered to Kyrgyzstan have been manufactured in Iran.

He also added that in addition to this humanitarian aid, Iran is in talks with the Kyrgyz authorities to export its domestically grown drugs and devices to Kyrgyzstan, and it is hoped that in the future, Iranian products will also have a share in the Kyrgyz drug and medical equipment market.

In mid-May, Iran delivered a cargo of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to help the country fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Iranian embassy in Bishkek, the cargo, weighing more than three tons have been handed to Kyrgyz officials.

Ambassador Kharrazi said at the time that Iran had been seeking to offer humanitarian aid to Bishkek from the beginning of the outbreak, but US sanctions and lack of required equipment in Iran and also the closure of borders had prevented efforts.

He also pointed to the success of the Islamic Republic in controlling the outbreak by relying on domestic capacities.

HJ/IRN84037606