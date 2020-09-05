Expanding relations among members of Silk Road necessary

Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh made the remarks on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the fifth cultural exhibition of the Colorful World in Beijing.

He expressed hope that Iran and China will expand their bilateral relations in various fields, including culture and trade after the containment of COVID-19.

Referring to the Belt and Road Initiative, he noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to expand ties with the member countries of the plan including China.

He further reviewed Iran’s cultural capabilities and invited the participants to visit the Iranian pavilion in the exhibition.

Referring to Iran’s role to connect east to the west, Keshavarzzadeh said, “Iran and China are both significant countries and they are able to expand their collaboration in the energy and infrastructure sectors as well as land, sea and air communications.”

