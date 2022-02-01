US has yet to issue visa to Iran's Alireza Dabir

The visas of another wrestler and a member of the coaching staff have not been issued as well.

The friendly match between the national freestyle wrestling teams of Iran and the United States is scheduled to take place in Texas on February 12 at the official invitation of the United States.

Iran and the US wrestling teams are scheduled to compete against each other in 10 weight categories at Globe Life Field.

Dabir has already said they will take part in the pre-planned event if the US government issues visas for all members of Iran’s wrestling team.

This has raised serious doubts about holding the friendly match.

