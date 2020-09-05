Iran, Kazakhstan emphasize on continuing bilateral coop.

Iranian Ambassador to Nur-Sultan Majid Samadzadeh Saber met and held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Saturday.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral, regional and international issues and emphasized the need for continuing cooperation in different fields of activity.

The two countries of Iran and Kazakhstan have cooperated with each other in various economic, political, cultural, regional and international fields and this cooperation is developing.

Following the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the transit of goods and commodities between Iran and some regional countries were cut off but Kazakhstan was the only country that did not stop its trade exchange with Iran and continued importing, exporting and transiting goods with the Islamic Republic of Iran without a hiatus, Iranian envoy stated.

Kazakhstan, located at the margin of the Caspian Sea, has attained considerable progress in the field of agriculture and benefits from a good transit situation so that the transport of goods from Iran to this Central Asian country is carried out easily.

As the largest country in Central Asia, Kazakhstan shares a border with the Islamic Republic of Iran via the Caspian Sea.

