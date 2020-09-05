India’s 8th wheat cargo to Afghanistan arrives in Chabahar

“The eighth vessel carrying 351 TEUs loaded with 8,097 tons of wheat has arrived in the strategic Iranian port,” Behrouz Aghaei told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

He added that the cargo will soon be delivered to Afghanistan via land borders.

The official said the consignment is part of a total gift of 75,000 tons from India to Afghanistan.

Aghaei noted that the Iranian port has handled over 53,000 tons of India’s wheat bound for Afghanistan since the beginning of the current fiscal (March 20).

In 2016, Iran, India, and Afghanistan decided to jointly establish a trade route for land-locked Central Asian countries.

India sent its first consignment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port back in 2017.

Later on, in February 2019, the Afghanistan-Iran-India trade corridor for the trade between the two countries through Chabahar Port was officially inaugurated.

