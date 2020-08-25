  1. Politics
Grossi hails Zarif's willingness for further coop. with IAEA

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – In a tweet on Tuesday evening and after holding talks with Iranian FM Zarif in Tehran, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi expressed content about his willingness for further cooperation with the IAEA.

"Had a meeting with@IRIMFAEN’s@JZarif to continue discussions being held in Tehran," he tweeted.
"Grateful for his willingness to further work cooperatively with the@IAEAorg," he added.

In an earlier tweet on the same day, Grossi said during his ongoing visit to Iran, he is seeking to reach an agreement with the Iranian side on IAEA’s safeguards verification activities in the country.

"This morning I met with Iran’s Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Dr Salehi," he tweeted.

"We are working on reaching an agreement on @IAEAorg ’s safeguards verification activities in Iran," he added.

Director General of the IAEA Grossi is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

