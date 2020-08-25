Iran-IAEA coop. should be based on legal commitments

He added that the two sides will not allow other countries to influence or manage the IAEA-Iran relationship.

Kamalvandi also reiterated that IAEA chief's ongoing visit to Tehran is not related to the activation of the snapback mechanism or any other political issues.

He underlined that in his visit, Grossi is discussing mutual affairs with Iran.

The spox added that the IAEA chief has asked to visit different sites Iran but the made request has not had firm legal justifications.

Iran expects its interaction with the agency to be based on the legal obligations of both parties, he noted, adding that inspections should be based on organizational protocols.

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening on his first visit to the country since taking office in December to hold talks with senior Iranian officials. He was welcomed by the AEOI spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, upon his arrival.

HJ/5007957