  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2020, 1:47 PM

Iran-IAEA coop. should be based on legal commitments

Iran-IAEA coop. should be based on legal commitments

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – The AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Tuesday that improving relations is of high importance for both Iran and the IAEA and the two have been working on resolving mutual affairs in the past two months.

He added that the two sides will not allow other countries to influence or manage the IAEA-Iran relationship.

Kamalvandi also reiterated that IAEA chief's ongoing visit to Tehran is not related to the activation of the snapback mechanism or any other political issues.

He underlined that in his visit, Grossi is discussing mutual affairs with Iran.

The spox added that the IAEA chief has asked to visit different sites Iran but the made request has not had firm legal justifications.

Iran expects its interaction with the agency to be based on the legal obligations of both parties, he noted, adding that inspections should be based on organizational protocols. 

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening on his first visit to the country since taking office in December to hold talks with senior Iranian officials. He was welcomed by the AEOI spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, upon his arrival.

HJ/5007957

News Code 162725

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News