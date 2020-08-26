Iran’s considerations taken into account in IAEA agreement

Ali-Akbar Salehi made the remarks on Wednesday evening and reiterated that based on the analysis of available information, it was agreed that the IAEA will not have any other requests.

Salehi then pointed to IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi’s meetings with senior Iranian officials and said, “We had a meeting with him which lasted for hours and extensive legal and technical issues were discussed.”

“We have always stated that we are obliged to whatever Iran has committed in the international arena, but beyond our commitments, we certainly do not accept any request and only accept it within the framework of our commitments, especially in this regard, namely the Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol,” Salehi reiterated.

Turning to the joint statement between Iran and IAEA, he stated, “International Atomic Energy Agency and the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to further strengthen their cooperation and to build mutual trust to facilitate the full implementation of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and its Additional Protocol, which has been provisionally implemented by Iran since January 16, 2016.”

Based on the resolution GOV / 2015/72, approved by the Board of Governors on 15 December 2015, the Agency and Iran acknowledged that issues related to the implementation of safeguards are exclusively relevant to the material and nuclear activities under the safeguard which is according to the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and the Additional Protocol.

Salehi described the agreement made with the International Atomic Energy Agency as a good agreement and said, "It was a good agreement we had with the IAEA. It was an understanding based on the goodwill and good faith of both parties. However, IAEA must act within the framework of the mission defined for it. Most of their actions should have a legal and technical basis and should not take political considerations into account.”

A new chapter was created in strengthening bilateral cooperation between Iran and IAEA, Salehi said, adding, “Iran has always established good cooperation with the Agency. Since Iran became a member of IAEA and Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), the Islamic Republic of Iran has lived up to its commitments fully.”

