Dec 10, 2025, 7:59 PM

6.5 magnitude quake hits Hokkaido region in Japan

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the Hokkaido region in Japan on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

Japan’s northern region was rattled once again on Wednesday after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Hokkaido, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake, recorded at a depth of 57 km, came less than 48 hours after a powerful 7.5-magnitude tremor shook northeastern Japan late Monday, prompting widespread evacuation orders and tsunami warnings, Strait Times reported. 

No reports of major damage or casualties were available so far. Emergency teams are monitoring the situation as aftershocks continue to rattle the region, the report added. 

