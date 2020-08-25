Grossi, Iran’s atomic chief meet in Tehran

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening on his first visit to the country since taking office in December to hold talks with senior Iranian officials. He was welcomed by the AEOI spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, upon his arrival.

The visit takes place over two months after the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution on June 19, put forward by Britain, France and Germany – the three European signatories to the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The resolution, the first of its kind since 2012, urges Iran to provide the IAEA inspectors with access to two sites that the trio claims may have been used for undeclared nuclear activities in the early 2000s.

The Islamic Republic rejected any allegations of non-cooperation with the IAEA, insisting that it is prepared to resolve differences with the nuclear agency.

