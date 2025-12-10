Iran-Kazakhstan to launch Green Transit Corridor: ICCIMA head

Speaking at a seminar on Iran–Kazakhstan Trade Cooperation on Wednesday, Samad Hassanzadeh proposed the launching of Green Transit Corridor between the two countries with special customs discounts and rapid transportation.

With a gross domestic product (GDP) of more than $288 billion, the Republic of Kazakhstan holds an important position in the Eurasian economy and is one of Iran's key partners in the Central Asia, he underlined.

Hassanzadeh put the bilateral trade exchanged between the two countries over the past 10 months at about $360 million, $243 million and $115 million of which is related to Iran’s exports of products to Kazakhstan and import of products from this country.

The chairman pointed out that Iran and Kazakhstan have high potentials to increase their trade more than this level, adding, “Once trade barriers between the two countries are removed, the bilateral trade between Iran and Kazakhstan will reach $3 billion.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hassanzadeh highlighted the need for joint investment rather than simple commodity trade.

He identified three potential projects: a joint logistics terminal in southern Iranian ports; shared facilities for processing grain, meat and vegetable oil; and a joint industrial zone in Iran’s free trade areas to serve Eurasian markets.

Turning to the existing challenges in the development of relations between the two countries, Hassanzadeh pointed out that sanctions, banking restrictions, risk of unreliable companies and severe regional competition are of the most important challenges facing the two countries, he emphasized.

