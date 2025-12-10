Trump holds call with Starmer, Merz, Macron over Ukraine talk

The leaders spoke by phone Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, Bloomberg reported.

The leaders of France, Britain and Germany on Wednesday discussed Ukraine with US President Donald Trump in an effort “to try to move forward,” French President Emmanuel Macron and the Elysee said.

The call lasted 40 minutes, Macron said. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took part in the phone call, the Elysee Palace said.

MA/PR