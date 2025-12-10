  1. Politics
Dec 10, 2025, 7:59 PM

Trump holds call with Starmer, Merz, Macron over Ukraine talk

Trump holds call with Starmer, Merz, Macron over Ukraine talk

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – President Donald Trump held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as the US pushes for a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The leaders spoke by phone Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, Bloomberg reported. 

The leaders of France, Britain and Germany on Wednesday discussed Ukraine with US President Donald Trump in an effort “to try to move forward,” French President Emmanuel Macron and the Elysee said.

The call lasted 40 minutes, Macron said. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took part in the phone call, the Elysee Palace said.

MA/PR

News ID 239707

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News