Over 92% of IAEA inspections carried out in Iran: Zarif

In a tweet on Late Tuesday, Zarif wrote, "Very productive mtg w/ IAEA@rafaelmgrossi."

"Iran has been fully transparent: over 92 percent of IAEA total comparable global inspections were carried out in Iran," he added.

"Some are intent to torpedo transparency thru pressure to reopen closed matters. We want normal relations w/ IAEA," the foreign minister noted.

Iranian Foreign Minister met and held talks with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi on Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, Zarif stressed that IAEA must act professionally and impartially in its interactions, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to cooperate with IAEA based on international regulations.

In a tweet on Tuesday evening and after holding talks with Iranian FM Zarif in Tehran, IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi also expressed content about his willingness for further cooperation with the IAEA.

