  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2020, 10:30 PM

UNSC not able to take action on US move against Iran

UNSC not able to take action on US move against Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – UN Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani said on Tuesday that he is not in a position to take further action on the attempt by the US to re-impose all UN sanctions on Iran.

"There is no consensus in the Council. Thus, the president is not in the position to take further action," Djani said, Sputnik reported

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting that it invokes the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback sanctions mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the accord.

The majority of the UN Security Council members said they would not support the United States’ move to snapback sanctions since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that Washington will not succeed in its attempt to renew sanctions against Tehran through the mechanism launched at the United Nations.

FA/PR

News Code 162752

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News