UNSC not able to take action on US move against Iran

"There is no consensus in the Council. Thus, the president is not in the position to take further action," Djani said, Sputnik reported

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting that it invokes the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback sanctions mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the accord.

The majority of the UN Security Council members said they would not support the United States’ move to snapback sanctions since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that Washington will not succeed in its attempt to renew sanctions against Tehran through the mechanism launched at the United Nations.

