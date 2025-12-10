Beijing to host 4th round of Iran-China-Saudi Arabia talks

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Wednesday that the initiative for trilateral talks about regional cooperation will proceed in future.

He noted that the fourth round of the tripartite negotiations will be held in Beijing in the near future.

The third meeting of the trilateral committee of Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China -established to follow up on the Beijing Agreement- was held in Tehran on December 9.

The session was chaired by Takht Ravanchi, and attended by Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu.

