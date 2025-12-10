19 dead, 16 injured after 2 buildings collapse in Morocco

Morocco's state news agency reported that the two residential buildings housed eight families. Sixteen people were injured in the collapse and sent for treatment at a nearby hospital.

Authorities said the neighbourhood had been evacuated, and search and rescue efforts were ongoing, Al Jazeera reported.

It was unclear what caused the collapse or how many people were unaccounted for on Wednesday morning.

Fez is Morocco’s third-largest city and one of the hosts of this month’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. It is best known for its walled city packed with medieval souks and tanneries.

But beyond tourism, it’s also one of the country’s poorest urban centres, where ageing infrastructure is common in many neighbourhoods.

Another collapse in May killed 10 people and injured seven in a building that had already been slated for evacuation, according to Moroccan outlet Le360.

