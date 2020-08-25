Grossi negotiating IAEA’s safeguards verification activities

"This morning I met with Iran’s Vice-President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Dr Salehi," he tweeted.

"We are working on reaching an agreement on @IAEAorg ’s safeguards verification activities in Iran," he added.

Grossi held talks with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi in Tehran on Tuesday.

Salehi termed his talks with Grossi ‘constructive’.

Speaking at a presser after the meeting, Salehi said, “Our conversation today was constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities, and we will fulfill our commitments.”

“A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start.”

Salehi said a new statement will be released later based on the today and previous talks held with the IAEA chief.

“We are moving forward and we are hopeful that the prospective matters are met properly.”

Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening on his first visit to the country since taking office in December, 2019.

In June, the IAEA’s Board of Governors passed a resolution — put forward by Britain, France and Germany — to push for intrusive inspections of two Iranian nuclear sites that the trio claims may have been used for undeclared nuclear activities in the early 2000s.

It was the Israeli regime’s spy service that first came up with the allegations of such activity at the two sites. Iran has, however, strictly rejected both the allegations and access to the sites, while reminding the agency that it should not be swayed by any third party for that matter.

