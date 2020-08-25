FM Zarif, IAEA chief hold talks in Tehran

Heading a delegation, Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening on his first visit to the country since taking office in December to hold talks with senior Iranian officials. He was welcomed by the AEOI spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, upon his arrival.

Grossi held talks with Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi in Tehran on Tuesday morning. Salehi termed the talks with Grossi ‘constructive’, saying that a new chapter will start in Iran-IAEA cooperation.

Grossi stressed that his organization will carry out its commitments regrading Iran responsibly and independently, despite some pressures, saying that he will not allow any interferences in the agency’s affairs during his tenure.

Director General of the IAEA Grossi is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

