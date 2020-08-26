IAEA chief leaves Tehran for Vienna

According to the pre-scheduled program, Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday, August 24 to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Yesterday, he met and held talks with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and interaction as well as explored avenues for strengthening joint cooperation.

He met and held talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday evening.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Grossi, and the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi announced, "After intensive bilateral consultations, Iran and the IAEA reached an agreement on the resolution of the safeguards implementation issues specified by the IAEA, in good faith.”

“In this regard, Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to two locations specified by the IAEA and facilitating the IAEA verification activities to resolve these issues," the statement added.

The statement noted that "based on analysis of available information," the IAEA does not have any other outstanding questions vis-a-vis Iran or any of its other nuclear facilities.

It added that "both sides recognize" that "the independence, impartiality and professionalism of the IAEA continue to be essential in the fulfillment of its verification activities.

