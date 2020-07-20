Iraqi PM’s visit to S Arabia postponed

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan announced that the visit of the Iraqi prime minister to Riyadh has been postponed, according to el-Nashra.

Riyadh welcomes the fact that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has chosen Saudi Arabia as the destination of his first foreign trip since taking office as prime minister, and considers this trip very important, said the Saudi minister.

"Riyadh wants to make all its facilities and amenities for the trip in the best form possible, so, Saudi officials, in coordination with their Iraqi brothers, preferred that Al-Kadhimi's trip to Saudi Arabia be postponed until after King Salman bin Abdulaziz leaves the hospital," he added.

Al-Kadhimi was scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia Monday, and arrive in Iran on Tuesday. This morning, the official Saudi news agency reported that "King Salman bin Abdulaziz" was taken to a specialized hospital in Riyadh.

