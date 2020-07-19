Zarif, Iraqi Judiciary chief discuss Gen. Soleimani martyrdom

The two sides conferred on a host of issues, including the need to follow up on the assassination of top Iranian commander Major General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis through legal channels.

Earlier in the day, the top diplomat held separate talks with counterpart Fuad Hussein, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Alliance Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih, and Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim.

He is also scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Sunday evening to meet with officials in the region.

MR/MFA