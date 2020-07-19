Zarif meets Hashd al-Shaabi's Fayyadh in Baghdad

The two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, the pursuit of the assassination of the resistance leaders Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and his the Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the legal decision of the Iraqi government, people and parliament about ousting the US troops from the country, and other issues of mutual interest.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

During his visit to Baghdad, Zarif has already met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Allianceon Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, and Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on the latest regional and international issues.

He has expressed satisfaction with the results of his talks with the Iraqi officials, saying that Baghdad is serious about implementing agreements with Tehran.

Iranian FM is also scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Sunday evening to meet with officials in the region.

