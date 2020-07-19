FM Zarif leaves Baghdad for Iraq’s KRG

In his visit, Zarif will hold talks with authorities of Iraq's KRG for expanding and developing ties on issues of mutual concerns.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

During his visit to Baghdad, Zarif met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Allianceon Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, and Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on the latest regional and international issues.

MA/4978083