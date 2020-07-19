  1. Politics
FM Zarif leaves Baghdad for Iraq’s KRG

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – After holding talks with senior Iraqi officials and authorities, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Baghdad for Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq’s Irbil on Sunday evening.

In his visit, Zarif will hold talks with authorities of Iraq's KRG for expanding and developing ties on issues of mutual concerns.   

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

During his visit to Baghdad, Zarif met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Head of Fatah Allianceon Hadi Al-Amiri, President Barham Salih, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim, and Head of the Iraqi Judiciary Fayek Zidane on the latest regional and international issues.

