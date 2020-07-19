FM Zarif, Iraqi President discuss regional, intl. issues

Referring to the long-standing and historical relations between Iran and Iraq, the two sides described the development and deepening of the relation in favor of the two nations and regional countries.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and some important issues for the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries, the follow-up to the martyrdom of resistance leaders, the most important regional and international issues.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iranian top diplomat arraived in Baghdad on Sunday morning to hold separate talks with senior Iraqi officials with the aim of strengthening Iran-Iraq relations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister met and held talks with his Iraq counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the Head of Fatah Allianceon Hadi Al-Amiri on the latest regional and international issues.

Iranian FM is also scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Sunday evening to meet with officials in the region.

