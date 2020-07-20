  1. Politics
Iraqi PM to visit Iran as scheduled: spokesman

TEHRAN, Jul. 20 (MNA) – A spokesperson with the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that the country’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay a visit to Iran on Tuesday as previously scheduled.

Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told al-Hadath that no change has been made into the PM’s visit to Iran.

The remarks come as al-Kadhimi’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday was postponed after the hospitalization of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh.

Al-Kadhimi is planned to hold talks with senior Iranian officials including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during his visit to Tehran which is now going to be his first international trip after assuming power.

