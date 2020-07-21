Baghdad not a mediator between Tehran, Washington: Iraqi MP

Al-Fayez remarks came while some reported that in his visit to the named three countries, Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi seeks to act as a mediator between Iran and the US.

The Iraqi MP said that in each of these countries, Iraq will negotiate and follow-up specific and separate fields, al-Malumah reported.

He said that Iraq would announce if it was taking the role of a mediator.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon.

The trip follows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday (July 19).

Several senior Iraqi officials including Minister of Finance and Prime Minister Assistant for Economic and Energy Affairs Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Petroleum Minister Ehsan Abdul Jabar, Minister of Planning Khaled Battal, Defense Minister Joma Enad, Electricity Minister Majed Hantoush, National Security Advisor Qassem al-Araji and Head of Trade Bank of Iraq Faisal al-Haimus are accompanying the prime minister on his first visit to a foreign country since taking office.

Immediately after his arrival in Tehran, he was welcomed by President Rouhani at the venue of the Islamic Cooperation Organization.

Al-Kadhimi'd visit Riyadh has been postponed due to hospitalization of Saudi Arabia's King Salman.

