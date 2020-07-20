Saudi fighter jets violate ceasefire in Yemen

In the past 24 hours, the Saudi-led coalition has reportedly violated the ceasefire in Marib, Al-Jawf, and Al-Bayda provinces, Al-Masirah reported.

Saudi-led coalition emphasizes its alleged and false ceasefire in the country as it continues to attack Yemeni civilians.

So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen; an issue that has drawn criticism from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

Meanwhile, Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy to Yemen, has taken a pro-Saudi stance and has not actually played a constructive role in ending the war in the country.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

