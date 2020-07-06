Extending arms embargo against Tehran to kill JCPOA: envoy

"They [the US] have recently initiated a UN Security Council meeting to create prerequisites to extend an arms embargo against Iran. If the US manages to do it, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may as well be pronounced dead," Jalali told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

With the approach of October 18 and the time allotted under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, of which the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an endorsement, Iran's arms embargo must be lifted no later than five years after the signing of the nuclear agreement.

This has become one of the most important political issues in the world in recent days, and it should be noted that the Zionist regime and the United States have made great efforts to renew these sanctions and restrictions on Iran’s arms trade.

The Meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was held last week virtually to mull over the periodical report of the UN secretary-general on the implementation of UNSCR 2231, related to the JCPOA.

The US appeal to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran fell flat at the United Nations Security Council, where Russia and China rejected it outright and close allies of the United States were ambivalent.

Iranian officials have warned that the US’ efforts in the UNSC for the extension of the arms embargo against Iran and the recent measure by the E3 in the International Atomic Energy Agency as well as the suspicious moves by the Agency’s head will never have a deterrent effect, but it definitely will lead to the destruction of the JCPOA.

Noting that the Islamic Republic will never give in to the pressures imposed by the bullies, Iranian officials have called on the European parties to the nuclear deal to review their approaches and behavior.

