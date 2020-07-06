China ready to work with Iran for progressing practical coop.

In reaction to the 25-Year Comprehensive Joint Cooperation Plan between Iran and China, he said, “Beijing is ready to cooperate with Tehran for continuous progress in bilateral practical cooperation.”

Speaking in his weekly press briefing in Beijing, he said, “as traditional friends with age-old ties, the two countries of Iran and China are developing bilateral cooperation.”

He pointed to a letter written by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif to EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on non-adherence of European countries to Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, and referring it to Joint Commission to resolve the issues under Article 36, he said, “Iran’s landmark nuclear deal is an important result of multilateral diplomacy which has been approved by the UN Security Council.”

JCPOA is an important pillar for the regime of nonproliferation of nuclear weapons and a factor of peace and stability in West Asia, he said, adding, “JCPOA is an important part of the international order according to the International Law.”

He pointed to the US withdrawal from JCPOA and exertion of maximum pressure on Iran as the main reason of escalation of tension in Iran’s nuclear program and added, “China hopes all parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talk will be able to adopt a comprehensive and long-term vision in relations with JCPOA and make the utmost effort to resolve disputes on implementation of JCPOA through dialogue and consultation within the framework of JCPOA Joint Commission.”

