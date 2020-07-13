IAEA BoG anti-Iran resolution hits JCPOA process: Jalali

The Iranian ambassador to Moscow on Monday wrote some statements on the Occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action which is based on the three main economic, technical, and political (and legal) fields.

“The JCPOA for Iran's Nuclear Activities was reached on July 14, 2015, after years of intensive negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the P5+1 group,” he said adding that on July 20, 2015, UN Security Council Resolution 2231 was also ratified.

In this regard a brief look at the developments of the last five years shows that the implementation process of JCPOA has gone through many ups and downs, Jalali wrote.

He went on to say that “ at the beginning, we witnessed that Iran has fulfilled its obligations under the JCPOA and according to the agreement some parts of the sanctions on Iran’s nuclear activity were lifted and the arms embargo were set to be ended by the end of October 2020.

“However the procedure of this international agreement became complicated by re-imposition of sanctions in two stages of 90 and 180 days after the US illegal withdrawal of JCPOA on May 8, 2018”, he added.

According to Jalali, United States has aimed to weaken the technical base of JCPOA by not extending the exemption of Iran’s peaceful nuclear programs as well as extending arm embargo on this country.

“Undoubtedly, weakening the JCPOA bases would be very dangerous and harmful for global stability, peace, and security,” he stressed.

He further referred to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors’ recent anti-Iran resolution drafted by three European country UK, Germany, and France, adding that Although both Russia and China have practically shown their determination to maintaining of JCPOA, Europeans, despite their positive tendencies, have not yet been able to fulfill their obligations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he wrote, “at the time of the signing of JCPOA, almost all members acknowledged that this is a win-win agreement, but after five years of repeated strikes on JCPOA and its unbalanced implementation, this( win-win)feature of the document has been disappeared.”

