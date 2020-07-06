Iran uses DRM in JCPOA for 1st time: FM Zarif

Some of the European countries think that Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) has only been provided for them but it was the Islamic Republic of Iran that used the DRM for the first time.

Speaking in a meeting of Mediterranean Dialogues (Rome MED2020) on Monday via video conference, Zarif stated, “Iran used the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) for the first time in Nov. 2016. After the US pullout from JCPOA in May 2018, the Islamic Republic of Iran requested the use of DRM for the second time.”

European made commitments that should have been fulfilled, he said, adding, “they (European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talks) failed to live up to their commitments under JCPOA so that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to fully implement its commitments within the framework of JCPOA if European countries fulfill their obligations.”

In the course of 40 years of sanctions imposed against the country, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always resisted against these sanctions. They (European countries involved in nuclear talks) say that food and drug are not subject to sanctions but as a matter of fact, no bank is ready to transfer money for purchasing food and medicine, Zarif criticized.

“We do not need help financially. The Islamic Republic of Iran wants to use its money blocked in Europe and South Korea in order to buy food and medicine,” Zarif emphasized.

Europeans launched the EU trade mechanism with Iran entitled “INSTEX” but unfortunately, they did not inject any fund in this mechanism, he said and called on Europe to stand against this unilateralism virus.

