UNSC members reiterate support for JCPOA: Envoy

“Today, UNSC members reiterated, again, their support for JCPOA and UNSCR 2231,” Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote on his Twitter account late Tuesday after a UNSC meeting.

“Their speeches proved that they do NOT support the US’ move to extend arms embargo on Iran as it violates 2231,” he added.

The Iranian envoy stressed that “the US should withdraw its ill-fated draft immediately; before it is rebuffed yet again.”

This is while the US has been trying to persuade the UNSC to extend an arms embargo on Iran that expires in October.

Under the UNSC Resolution 2231, which endorses the Iran nuclear deal, the arms embargo on Iran will be lifted in mid-October. Tehran said it would not accept the renewal of the embargo.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also urged the UN Security Council on Tuesday to adhere to the "rule of law" in making its decision on Iran's nuclear deal.

"The int'l community in general - and UN Security Council in particular - face an important decision: Do we maintain respect for rule of law, or do we return to law of the jungle?" Zarif tweeted after making his virtual address to the UNSC meeting on Tuesday.

