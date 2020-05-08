US should end its humiliating ‘unilateralism’: FM spox

While releasing a report on the US withdrawal from international treaties, he wrote, “Iran’s nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is neither first nor the last multilateral achievement that US President Trump withdrew from it. The US government has sought to secure its short-term interests at the expense of long-term prosperity of countries. So, the US government should end its humiliating unilateralism.”

Despite its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Washington wants to vote on a draft resolution on May, which had provided for extension of Iran’s arms embargo, in which Estonia, as a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) ally of the United States, will undertake the periodical presidency of the UN Security Council [UNSC], Associated Press news agency quoted US officials as saying.

Lifting UN’s arms embargos is a part of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which UNSCR 2231, that was issued for the approval of JCPOA, has predicted expiration of these sanctions on Oct. 18, 2020, Mousavi highlighted.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet reiterated, “JCPOA is PART of UNSCR 2231. It would NOT EXIST w/o JCPOA.”

Last week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the bullying policies of the US regarding the nuclear deal and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

MA/IRN83779929