US failure in UNSC sign of country's decline: Rezaei

In a tweet on Wednesday, Rezaei wrote, "The failure of the United States in the UN Security Council is not only because Trump is irrational, but also because of the decline of the United States."

The Meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) was held on Tuesday virtually to mull over the periodical report of the UN secretary-general on the implementation of UNSCR 2231, related to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal.

US appeal to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran fell flat at the United Nations Security Council, where Russia and China rejected it outright and close allies of the United States were ambivalent.

