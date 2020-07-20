US violating UNSC resolutions instead of abiding by them

"Today is 5th anniversary of unanimous adoption of UNSCR 2231, which endorses #JCPOA," he tweeted.

"2 years ago, the US ceased—in its own words— “participation" in JCPOA and relinquished all rights as Participant," he added.

"US is obliged to abide by UNSC resolutions, yet remains in violation of 2231."

The US stonewalling measures in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2231 is regarded as a threat to world peace.

The approach taken by the US against Iran’s nuclear program (JCPOA) is bold in unilateralism, bleak on improving UNSC peace-seeking function and pure humbug in reflecting Iran's cooperation with IAEA.

Iran urges the international community especially signatories to JCPOA to respect UN-drafted Resolution 2231.

