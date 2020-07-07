Russia, China to oppose extension of Iran arms embargo

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Tue., he noted that such an extension would be contrary to Resolution 2231 and that China and Russia would voice their opposition.

"Of course, US along with three European countries intends to extend Iran’s arms embargo; the government should take effective steps and prevents US and Europe from realizing their objectives."

Extension of Iran’s arms embargo requires approving a resolution in the UN Security Council, he continued, adding “To me, it is very unlikely that this will happen. This issue is against the previous resolution of the UN Security Council on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and that both Russia and China are against violation of the previous resolution.”

The official went on to say that the extension of arms embargo will also be against the interests of countries such as Russia because Iran can buy arms from this country.

European countries involved in Iran’s nuclear talks failed to live up to their commitments under JCPOA and it seems that Europeans will not change their positions in this regard, he added.

