US seeking to extend Iran’s arms embargo at UNSC

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency on Thu., Brigadier General Yadollah Javani pointed to the US attempts to extend Iran’s arms embargo, which is scheduled to terminate in Oct. 2020 under the UNSCR 2231 and added, “US behavior regarding implementation of Resolution 2231 and termination of Iran’s arms embargo show that they are not committed to any kind of commitments.”

He also pointed to the breaching several promises in the field of international treaties by the US officials over the past years as well as withdrawal of this country from Iran’s nuclear deal, [JCPOA], in May 2018, Brigadier general Javani stated, “failure of US official to adhere to the international treaties as well as nuclear deal has made it clear to our nation that the US authorities are not committed to any treaty.”

He pointed out that the US officials do not comply with any agreement and seek to deprive Iran in various areas. As a matter of fact, Americans have shown throughout the history that they do not want Iranian nation to make progress and become stronger.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Brigadier General Javani pointed to the policies adopted by the US officials to dominate the West Asian region and reiterated, “In order to regain its control over the region and Iran, US is seeking to target power components of the Islamic Republic of Iran for realizing its malicious objectives.”

In the recent year, “we have witnessed that US officials sought to create permanent restrictions in Iran’s nuclear activities with its exit from JCPOA. In addition, US authorities have left no stone unturned to cut Iran’s relationship with the resistance groups fundamentally.”

Turning to IAEA Board of Governors’ Resolution 2231, which its draft was provided by three European countries including UK, France and Germany, he added, “the UN-drafted resolution has been prepared with the aim of domineering policies of the Global Arrogance.”

Islamic Republic of Iran must defend its rights and it [Iran] will do it certainly, he said, adding, “although US seeks to extend Iran’s arms embargo by using its influence over other countries and also its agents in international assemblies, Iranian people and officials are determined to standup for their rights and interests and they will certainly defend their rights and stand up against US excessive demand.”

MA/4963280