China says US has no right to extend Iran arms embargo

Chinese Mission to UN in its twitter account on Thu. reacted to the recent remarks of US Special Envoy for Iran’s Affairs Brian Hook.

"US failed to meet its obligations under Resolution 2231 by withdrawing from #JCPOA. It has no right to extend an arms embargo on Iran, let alone trigger snapback. Maintaining JCPOA is the only right way moving forward," China's UN Mission tweeted.

Washington has ramped up efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which will end this October according to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which was adopted after signing of the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2015. US officials have claimed that they will extend the arms embargo in the Security Council or will trigger the snapback mechanism included in the JCPOA that will return all UN sanctions on Iran. This is while the United States has officially withdrawn from the deal.

Russia has already signaled its opposition to extending the arms embargo on Iran and the US claim that it can trigger the return of all sanctions on Tehran.

"This is ridiculous," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Tuesday. "They are not members; they have no right to trigger."

