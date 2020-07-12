Ex envoy objects over US effort to extend arm embargo on Iran

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News agency, Mohsen Pak Ayeen made some statements over the United States and Zionist regimes recent efforts to extend arm embargo on Iran, asserting that US efforts to do such a thing against the country is an illegal act and the arms embargo must be lifted in late October, according to the international document approved by the UN Security Council.

"Based on the commitments that Iran has made under JCPOA, now it is time to lift the arms embargo based on 2231 Resolution", he said, underling that the illegal withdrawal of the United States from JCPOA cannot be a justification for any US interfering in this regard.

He went on to condemn the US hostile approach against the Islamic Republic, noting that “ Efforts by the United States have not been accepted by member states of the UN Security Council, mentioning that China and Russia have transparently stated their opposition against this hostility.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pak Ayeen said that the United States has made no progress in foreign policy under Donald Trump administration, adding that you can see that Trump did not achieve anything by leaving JCPOA.

According to the official, Trump has been pushing more pressures on Iran so that to claim that he has achieved something by the time of the US presidential election in November.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the US unilaterally withdrew last year, a UN ban on weapons sales to Tehran will end in October 2020.



