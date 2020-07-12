If JCPOA obligations were fulfilled, world could be different

In a Saturday tweet, Hosseini wrote, "10 years of collective efforts and breathtaking negotiations resulted in #JCPOA on July 14, 2015."

"The world could be different if the obligations were fulfilled," he added.

"It is much easier to destroy than to build," Iranian diplomat said.

Hosseini had previously tweeted about the US approach to JCPOA, writing, "#US approach to #JCPOA is bold in unilateralism, bleak on improving #UNSC peace seeking function and pure humbug in reflecting #Iran's cooperation with IAEA. Not only US illegally withdraw from JCPOA, also is punishing others for not imitating the same!"

