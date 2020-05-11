118 Iranian nationals return home from India

The group of Iranian nationals, amounting to 118 passengers, who had been stranded in India amid the deadly global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, was returned home on Sunday evening on a flight from New Delhi to Tehran by Mahan Air, according to Iranian Embassy in India.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

