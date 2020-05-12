  1. World
  2. Europe
May 12, 2020, 1:41 PM

Worldwide COVID-19 infections climbs to 4.2mn

Worldwide COVID-19 infections climbs to 4.2mn

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) –According to the latest reports on Tuesday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 4,256,579, and 287,354 have lost their lives, while 1,527,789 people have recovered.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world.

More than 81,000 people are now known to have died in the United States from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country had reported 81,795 deaths as of Monday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 1,385,834.

The coronavirus death toll in Spain has reached 26,744 from more than 268,000 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in the UK surged to 32,065, and the number of confirmed cases rising to 223,060.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 109,286 in Iran, claiming the lives of 6,685 people.

ZZ/

News Code 158618

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News