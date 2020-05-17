Indian pilgrims stranded in Iran go back home

A flight by Mahan Airline on Saturday returned home a group of Indian pilgrims, amounting to 310 passengers, who had been stranded in Iran amid the deadly global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to the Indian Embassy in Iran.

The group of Indian nationals, amounting to 120 passengers was also returned to their country last month.

Meanwhile, the last group of Iranian nationals who had been stranded in India amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus was returned home on a flight from New Delhi to Tehran on May 11.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

The return of the Iranian nationals was made possible through the efforts by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and embassy in New Delhi, as well as the cooperation of Indian officials.

Following an abrupt and unannounced decision by the Indian government to impose restrictions on and abolish all Iran Air flights (to Mumbai) and Mahan to Delhi, a large number of Iranian and Indian passengers encountered many unexpected problems while trying to return home.

