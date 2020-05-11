COVID-19 death toll mounts to 6,685 in Iran: official

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Monday, saying that 1,683 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 109,286.

Over the last 24 hours, 45 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 6,685, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 2,703 cases are in critical condition while 87,422 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

So far, 601,324 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

According to the latest reports on Monday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 4,181,221, and 283,877 have lost their lives, while 1,493,500 people have recovered.

