Special flight brings home Iranians from Austria

Following the coordination made in this regard and obtaining relevant permits form Iran’s Foreign Ministry and Health Ministry, Iran Air will launch one flight on Tuesday to Vienna to return Iranians, willing to come back from Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland to Tehran amid coronavirus pandemic, according to the Iran Air’s Public Relations.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

MNA/IRN 83772641