2nd group of Iranians stranded in Ukraine return home amid pandemic

The second group of Iranian nationals and students [including 154 persons], who had been stranded in Ukraine due to the cancelation of flights as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak, was returned home on a flight from Ukraine to Tehran on Tuesday.

Iranian Ambassador to Kiev Manouchehr Moradi revealed the return of Iranians stranded in Kiev to capital Tehran on Tuesday.

“The second group of Iranians living in Ukraine, as many as 154, were returned to Iran today. I seize this opportunity to express my special thanks to those who cooperated with and assisted Iranian Embassy to Kiev in launching the recent two flights for returning Iranians to homeland especially respected officials of Taban Airline and its representatives in Kiev,” the envoy wrote in a tweet.

The first group of Iranian students and citizens residing in Ukraine [including130 persons] returned home on May 10.

For this purpose, Iranian envoy to Kiev wrote, “fortunately, 130 Iranian students and other citizens residing in Ukraine returned home after weeks of incessant effort of responsible officials at the embassy.”

Planning is underway for returning other Iranians stranded in Ukraine to home, he stated.

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a number of Iranian students and nationals living in Ukraine called for returning to the country and in this period, Iranian Embassy to Kiev held talks with concerned Ukrainian officials for returning them to home.

