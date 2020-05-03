  1. Politics
May 3, 2020, 6:29 PM

Iran Air to launch special flights from Qatar, Europe to return stranded Iranians back

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Iran Air is to launch flights from Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Spain, and Qatar to the Iranian capital Tehran and Shiraz in Iranian Fars province, in the next upcoming days, to return Iranian nationals stranded in the named countries due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

As reported, thanks to the made cooperation with the Austrian officials and following the coordination made in this regard and obtaining relevant permits form Iran’s Foreign Ministry and Health Ministry, an urgent flight will leave Vienna for Iran on May 5. 

Two flights from Madrid to Iran will reportedly be held on May 4 and May 6.

On May 8 and May 15, two flights will return Iranians from Doha, the report added.

Iran has been busy negotiating and coordinating with other countries to launch extraordinary flights, in a bid to bring home its nationals who have been stuck in different parts of the world after the coronavirus lockdown.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in late April that all the Iranian citizens in other countries must observe healthcare protocols to return to the country. “The Ministry of Health has set a series of healthcare protocols for entering the country on these days and we have presented them to the Iranian citizens through our embassies."

