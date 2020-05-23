120 Iranian nationals return home from Azerbaijan Republic

The group of Iranian nationals, amounting to 120 passengers, who had been stranded in the Azerbaijan Republic due to the closure of borders as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, returned home by bus from Baku to Tehran through the Astara border.

Earlier, 414 Iranian nationals who were unable to return to Iran due to the closure of the border following the deadly global outbreak of the novel coronavirus were returned to Iran in the form of three groups.

The borders of Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic have been closed since March 1 in order to counter the outbreak of the coronavirus.

ZZ/IRN83797376