  1. Economy
May 15, 2020, 5:28 PM

Iran gradually resuming flights to European countries: official

Iran gradually resuming flights to European countries: official

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Secretary of the Iranian Association of Airlines Maghsoud Asadi-Samani revealed the resumption of activity of a new airline and also increase of scheduled flight programs to the three European countries after the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency’s correspondent on Fri., Samani added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has launched its weekly flight to Amsterdam after the coronavirus, COVID-19. In addition, routine and scheduled flights of Iran Air to London and Paris have been resumed.”

The Dutch have announced some health protocols for launching Amsterdam scheduled flights, he said, adding, “they have announced that health protocols should be strictly observed on passengers. These health protocols include passengers who have a Schengen visa or a European residence permit and similar cases.”

Given the above issue, only travelers that have a residence permit in a European country can fly to the Netherlands via Amsterdam flight, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the secretary of Iranian Association of Airlines pointed to the Iran Air’s flights to Germany and Frankfurt and said, “Germany has not yet allowed start of scheduled flights but Iran is in talk with German officials to resume Iran Air’s flights to this European country.”

Germany and some other European countries are alleviating tough lockdown terms and conditions and it is likely that Iran will witness resumption of flights to other European countries soon.”

MA/ 4925925

News Code 158729

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News