Iran gradually resuming flights to European countries: official

In an interview with Mehr News Agency’s correspondent on Fri., Samani added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has launched its weekly flight to Amsterdam after the coronavirus, COVID-19. In addition, routine and scheduled flights of Iran Air to London and Paris have been resumed.”

The Dutch have announced some health protocols for launching Amsterdam scheduled flights, he said, adding, “they have announced that health protocols should be strictly observed on passengers. These health protocols include passengers who have a Schengen visa or a European residence permit and similar cases.”

Given the above issue, only travelers that have a residence permit in a European country can fly to the Netherlands via Amsterdam flight, he continued.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the secretary of Iranian Association of Airlines pointed to the Iran Air’s flights to Germany and Frankfurt and said, “Germany has not yet allowed start of scheduled flights but Iran is in talk with German officials to resume Iran Air’s flights to this European country.”

Germany and some other European countries are alleviating tough lockdown terms and conditions and it is likely that Iran will witness resumption of flights to other European countries soon.”

MA/ 4925925