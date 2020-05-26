No planning decided for returning foreign students to Iran amid pandemic: official

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, he said, “a number of international students are in the country but no planning has yet been decided for returning foreign students to the country who left Iran due to the pandemic.”

“We hope to receive them from the next semester due to the conditions overshadowing the country. Presently, about 15,000 foreign students, who were studying in Iran, have returned to their home countries due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” Sedighi emphasized.

Earlier, minister of Science, Research and Technology had revealed that this group of students are using e-learning packages in their home countries, he added.

Regarding the final exams of these students, he emphasized, “universities provide conditions for holding these examinations for these students with appropriate planning.”

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, foreign students studying in Iran left the country for their home countries as of March gradually, he said and put the current number of foreign students studying in Iran about 40,000 from 129 countries.

